The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Updated

Ballarat detectives investigate suspicious Sebastopol house fire

Adam Spencer
Nieve Walton
By Adam Spencer, and Nieve Walton
Updated January 27 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire which severely damaged a house in Sebastopol on Friday is being investigated by detectives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.