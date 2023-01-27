A fire which severely damaged a house in Sebastopol on Friday is being investigated by detectives.
Firefighters were called to the property on the corner of Hertford and Spencer streets about 11.50am, with flames seen rising from the the weatherboard house.
An advice message was issued for the area, warning that smoke may be visible nearby.
"There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions," the message said.
Acting Senior Sergeant Adrian Smith confirmed to The Courier the blaze was being treated as suspicious.
He also said no one was inside the house at the time and neighbours had also been assessed for smoke inhalation but there was no injuries reported.
Neighbouring houses did not suffer any damage from the blaze.
Firefighters remain on scene with smoke still seen coming from the roof.
Hertford Street between Albert Street and Pleasant streets remains closed while the scene is still active.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
