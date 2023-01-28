Urban afforestation, or planting more trees in new areas, is particularly important today and in the future as a measure of combating climate change, and ensuring the future livability of our cities.
The recent announcement of the development of two townhouses in Gregory Street is concerning in that 70 per cent of the block will be built on, leaving insufficient areas for the sort of woodland garden required to ensure future livability.
Only in exceptional circumstances should the built footprint on any block exceed 50 per cent.
Collin Stephens, Soldiers Hill.
The Goods Shed venue is sadly lacking in comfort.
We went to a show there last year and for a venue that was completed right in the heart of the COVID crisis, the seating is appalling.
The seats in the theatre are too small, very uncomfortable and way too close together to be considered COVID safe.
The acoustics are also problematic considering it is a venue built for theatre productions and other live entertainment.
The Goods Shed theatre needs some consideration and revamping before another production goes ahead there.
Alicia Sinnbeck, Wendouree.
I would like to ask the mayor, as our elected representative and as a spokesperson for his fellow councillors, to provide appropriate, accurate, honest, simple replies to the following questions.
Please do not invite paid staff to reply on your council's behalf.
Why have the toilets at the lake over the road from Loreto College on Wendouree Parade been closed for many months, almost two years? When will they be opened?
Why was there a need to reconstruct the speed humps in the same location on Wendouree Parade, so soon after being installed?
Was there a fault in the original design? Are there not state or national standards to follow regarding their construction?
If so, why weren't they followed? Who paid for the reconstruction? We the ratepayers, or the original contractors?
Dare I ask how much the reconstruction cost?
I look forward to a reply from Councillor Hudson, and not his staff.
Ian Martin, Invermay
Given that we live in a democracy, where the government is made up of representatives of Australians, I find it quite ironic that the representative for the people of Ballarat is saying that changing the date of Australia Day is up to the people.
Cam Daw, Sebastopol.
Western Victorian members of both state and federal parliaments, it is time for action on a fast train service to Ballarat and the hugely growing surrounding area.
Andrew Parker, Ballarat.
It's time horse racing was banned and not extended.
TV is saturated with sport and many people enjoy that time in the lead up to Christmas with their families when sporting events are over for the year.
We don't need more gambling events.
Kim Aspland, Mt Clear.
