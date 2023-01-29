One of Moorabool's first major festivals to return after the pandemic has now been named Event of the Year.
The Blackwood Woodchop and Easter Carnival attracted a near-record crowd in 2022 and gave the bush community a boost after severe storms in 2021.
Blackwood Progress Association President Brendan Hehir had the honour of collecting the trophy at a Ballan Australia Day event on Thursday.
"The award is a great opportunity to showcase our little town," he said.
"We're a resourceful town and we're used to doing things ourselves, so to get recognition from the council was great."
Around 2600 adults and 1400 children attended the 120th festival on Easter Saturday last year.
"We were coming off a low point after those big storms that cut power to Blackwood for a week in 2021," Mr Hehir said.
"We felt running the event in early 2022 was an opportunity worth risking.
"The town needed a lift and this was the first big event since COVID-19.
"Everyone came. It was our biggest crowd in years."
The event varies slightly from year to year, but remains true to its roots, celebrating simplicity, old style fun and history.
Longstanding activities include the gumboot throw, treasure hunt, pet show, novelty races, tug-of-war - and the woodchop, which is a major part of the state title qualifying circuit.
The Blackwood woodchop dates back 70 years, and the festival itself to 1902.
However Easter sports days were held sporadically as far back as 1879.
Looking to the future, Mr Hehir wants to see more music, storytelling and Indigenous culture.
"We had a substantial music program in 2022 and we want this to continue," Mr Hehir said.
"Blackwood is really over-represented when it comes to musicians and creative people.
"We want to be a platform to help musicians get back out there."
Mr Hehir also wants to hear from people who can help with a dreamtime story-telling tent in 2023 as well as representatives from the Wadawurrung, Wurundjeri and Dja Dja Wurrung groups whose borders all sit close to the Blackwood area.
This year's festival is on Easter Saturday April 8.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
