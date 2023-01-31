The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra
Review

BMS secures top spot in BHBR Tuesday Pennant

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 31 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noel Verlinden of Victoria picked up a narrow win in his battle against Webbcona.

BMS affirmed itself the team to beat for this season in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Division 1 title after holding on for a narrow win over its closest challenger City Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.