BMS affirmed itself the team to beat for this season in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Division 1 title after holding on for a narrow win over its closest challenger City Oval.
Despite only winning one rink, it was enough for BMS to claim the overall points, 58-52, with the 12 points gained, now giving it a handy 13-point buffer over second place.
Robert Dickinson and his team of Bethel Ryan, Lynette Bryce and Kevin McLean proved the key with a 24-12 win over the Ian Robinson skippered team.
But there was still plenty for City Oval to like with both Chris Smith and Wayne Roberts scoring narrow wins.
Victoria held on for a three-shot win over Webbcona, taking hold of fourth position in the process.
Very little could separate all three rinks with all going down to the wire, just three shots being the biggest margin between all sides at the end of the 21 ends.
Midlands did exactly what it needed to do, picking up all 16 points against Clunes and consolidating itself in the top four on the ladder.
While Midlands' Gregory Plier's team eventually got the better of the team skippered by Mark Vorbach, winning 20-18, it was smooth sailing for the other skippers as both Paul Kennedy and David Speechley skippered teams to convincing wins in the 67-40 result.
Buninyong kept its finals hopes alive with a solid eight-shot win over Central Wendouree, and in doing so might have ended its opposition's finals chances.
Strong wins to Norman Hand and Wayne Morgan gave Buninyong the edge, despite Ian Batters picking up two points for his one-shot win over Brian Wilcock.
Sebastopol also kept its slim finals chances alive, winning a thriller over Creswick 60-58. In a strange match, most of the contests were one-sided but it was Shayne Bottrell and a 28-12 win that would prove the difference for Sebastopol in getting the win.
