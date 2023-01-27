An alleged child rapist, who is accused of grooming and giving drugs to a child, has fronted court.
Maryborough man, 46-year-old Samuel Anthony Hunter, appeared via video link from prison in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court this week for alleged offending against multiple complainants.
Court documents seen by The Courier show Hunter is facing 113 charges across months spanning 2021 to 2022, including alleged offending which occurred after his arrest whilst on bail.
Between October 2021 and March 2022 in Maryborough, Hunter is charged with multiple counts of sexual penetration of child, multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and committing indictable offences whilst on bail.
He is also accused of rape between March 22 to 24, 2022.
Between November 2021 and January 2022 Hunter is alleged to have groomed a child "for sexual conduct".
He also faces multiple charges for allegedly supplying cannabis to a child in Maryborough between October and December 2021, November 2021 to March 2022, and January 2022 to March 2022.
For the time period January 2022 to March 2022, Hunter is also charged with trafficking cannabis to a child. It is not yet known if the sexual offences and drug charges relate to the same children, or if Hunter is accused of supplying cannabis to more than one complainant.
He faces two charges of sexual penetration of a child at a Hopetoun address in January 2022.
On March 25, the accused was charged by the Bendigo Sexual Offences and Child-abuse Investigation Team.
He was also charged with possessing methylamphetamine and cannabis on that date.
Less than a fortnight later on April 7, when he was out of custody on bail, it is alleged Hunter contravened bail conditions and contacted a witness.
Between April 7 and 21, 2022, Hunter is charged with multiple counts of sexual penetration and sexual assault of a child in Maryborough.
He is charged for harassing a witness on April 7 "by trying to get her to withdraw her statement knowing that [redacted] has taken part in a criminal proceeding as a witness".
Defence counsel for Hunter told the court he had no prior sexual offending history and had no history of offending against the complainants.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday heard that some charges will go up to the higher jurisdiction of the County Court.
Other charges will remain in the Magistrates' Court and will be heard on March 22.
Defence counsel for Hunter said he intended to plead guilty in the higher court when the matters are heard on July 3.
Affected by this story? There is help available. Call Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
