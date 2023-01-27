The Courier
John Drife wins Hepburn Shire's 2023 Citizen of the Year award

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 28 2023 - 3:30am
John Drife has been awarded the Hepburn Citizen of the Year award. Pictured with dog Boof. Picture by Adam Trafford

Glendaruel man and community icon John Drife says volunteering is a way of life in small, rural communities.

