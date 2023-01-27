Glendaruel man and community icon John Drife says volunteering is a way of life in small, rural communities.
The 67-year-old farmer was awarded Hepburn Shire's 2023 Citizen of the Year award on Thursday, celebrating his long career in the CFA, Landcare, and countless other community positions.
Mr Drife said he was humbled be nominated for the award.
"I thought I wouldn't have much of a chance, living on the outskirts of the council. Sure enough when my name got announced I felt like I wasn't under a rock," Mr Drife said.
"You feel so humble that people have thought something of you."
Mr Drife's more than 50 year membership of the CFA began at the age of 15, in 1970, when he went out to his first job with his father - the then-captain of the Mount Beckworth fire brigade.
He remembered breaking his arm in an accident.
"I came home with a broken arm. I had a bit of an accident, that didn't kill me," Mr Drife said.
Mr Drife continued to attend meetings, and eventually became captain of the CFA branch in his early 20s.
As captain, Mr Drife said he oversaw a period of immense change within the CFA organisation - partly as a response to the Ash Wednesday bushfires.
He said having to sit on the many fire prevention committees formed during that period helped his "personal development".
"You had to get your point across to them, what you thought need to happen out in the bush. Sometimes those people in the hierarchy of those jobs don't have the hands-on experience to know how it works out in the county," Mr Drife said.
He also played a founding role in the Mount Bolton and Beckworth Landcare Group.
A lot of Mr Drife's community work has also been about uniting people for a common cause.
You can't do anything about yesterday, you can only fix up tomorrow- John Drife
In 2015, Mr Drife came up with the idea, and then executed a plan, to celebrate the 100th birthday of a pine tree planted within view of his farm.
"You learn things from other people and sometimes you do things by yourself - you think you have a good idea, so you make a few phone calls," Mr Drife said.
"We have a pine tree in Mount Beckworth, it is in our view from our farm all of our life.
"That pine tree was planted in 1918 and I think in about 2015 I thought 'wouldn't it be nice to have a 100th birthday for that tree'.
"We got people to come up and have a bit of a shindig, and it worked out to be about 250 people that day, an enormous event."
Mr Drife also played a central role in the Bushy's Cutout fundraiser, an event which raised money for the family of Anthony John Hill, who taught Mr Drife how to shear and was diagnosed with MnD.
"I had a bit of an idea for raising money for his family. That was probably the biggest thing I have ever been involved in. We raised a large amount of money for his family before he passed away," Mr Drife said.
"Living in a rural area, a lot of rural people donate a lot of time to a lot of things.
"It might only be the cricket or the tennis. If they didn't, the sporting clubs wouldn't exist."
He said his philosophy when it came to community life was simple.
"You can't do anything about yesterday, you can only fix up tomorrow," Mr Drife said.
