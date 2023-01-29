Unemployment is at a historic low in Ballarat, according to new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, however aid groups and unions are concerned wages are not keeping up with the rising costs of living.
Data released this week from the ABS shows Ballarat's unemployment rate dropped to 2.7 per cent in December 2022, falling further from the historic low of 2.8 in previous months.
This is on par with a 2.8 per cent unemployment rate across regional Victoria - the lowest in the country, with Geelong at the front of the pack with a 2.1 per cent unemployment rate.
The figures were touted by the Victorian government as reflection of the state's successful jobs program, which claims to have delivered more than 150,000 jobs to regional Victoria since the Andrews' government came to power in 2014.
Despite the record numbers, groups such as the Ballarat Soup Bus and the Ballarat Foundation have been reporting an increasing number of people seeking financial and social assistance.
Soup Bus founder Craig Schepis said since the rollback of pandemic-era financial supports, like JobSeeker, the service has seen an uptick of families in particular.
"Off the back of 2021, we had a lot of people who, once JobKeeper finished, didn't retain their job positions," he said.
"Even though the unemployment rate was at an all time low, it wasn't really an accurate reflection of what we were dealing with, because we were dealing with a lot of people that didn't have permanent income or work. They didn't have stability there.
"There were a lot of people getting a bit of casual stuff here and there, but it certainly wasn't enough to pay the bills. A lot of people had to also support families and mortgages.
"What happened is that we started to find a huge increase in families coming to the bus because they could not afford the general day to day living. That was before this massive increase with fruit and veg."
A skyrocketing cost of living has also been a front-of-mind concern for support groups such as Soup Bus.
The ABS released figures on Wednesday showing a 7.8 per cent rise in the Consumer Price Index over the past 12 months.
The index measures household inflation and statistics about price changes for household goods.
In the capital cities, the figures show the sharpest increase in 12 months in the categories of housing, food and beverages, and recreation - at 10/7 per cent, 9.2 per cent and 9.0 per cent respectively.
All categories of grocery products became more expensive in the past quarter, with the exception of fruit and vegetables.
Ballarat Trades Hall secretary Brett Edgington said the gap between wages and cost of living was being seen all too often, especially in industries such as hospitality and retail.
"We have seen some changes. My reading of unemployment at the moment is if you are skilled worker, have Certificate Four or above qualifications, it is pretty good for you at the moment," Mr Edgington said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"There is a lot of flexibility, a lot of opportunity, a lot of positions available and ability to move within the workplace.
"I am not seeing that happen so much for people without those skills and qualifications at the moment."
Mr Edgington said the problem lay partly with the federal award system, and encouraged people to join their union.
"By in large what we have seen as well, is that for more than a decade now, wages have not kept pace with the cost of living and inflation," he said.
"The vast majority of people in the Ballarat region will be employed under the federal award system, and the federal award system is not keeping pace."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.