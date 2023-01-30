The opportunity to learn from key leaders in Ballarat is back in February, this time for free.
Twilight Talks will be starting again on Wednesday evenings at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute.
Committee member Phil Roberts said it is a great opportunity for the community to learn about their town and current issues.
"We have very strong talent [line-up] and it's a very interesting series of talks," Dr Roberts said.
Twilight Talks are an almost 20 year tradition in Ballarat, the series have taken different forms over the years.
Dr Roberts said this time they have decided to cover a variety of different topics rather than sticking to a specific theme.
He said it will be great to "inform the community about what is going on in Ballarat".
Topics covered will include protecting your data, helping Ballarat's homeless, town history, the Commonwealth Games and astronomy.
"They're very high quality talks and they've had a following in the past," Dr Roberts said.
"We're really trying to get it back after COVID-19."
This year the series of events will run from Wednesday February 8, each wednesday night until March 8.
Dr Roberts said the 5.30pm timeslot was intentionally picked to be between meals.
He encourages visitors to make the most of it and head out to dinner afterwards.
Each talk will last for an hour with two speakers assigned a 30 minutes time slot.
Dr Roberts said there might be time for questions at the end.
Community Bank Buninyong (formally Bendigo Bank) are sponsoring the event which means tickets will be free.
Bookings are still required and can be completed on the Mechanics' Institute's website bmiballarat.org.au or in person by speaking to Rosemary at the Institute Library.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
