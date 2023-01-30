The Courier
Home/What's On
What's on

Twilight Talks back at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute for free event in 2023

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twilight Talks coordinators Prue Bentley and Dr Phil Roberts are excited to launch their 2023 program. Picture by Kate Healy.

The opportunity to learn from key leaders in Ballarat is back in February, this time for free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.