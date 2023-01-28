Darley issued a strong response to its shock lost last weekend, setting Napoleons-Sebastopol 311 for victory on the back of a Harry Killoran century.
The English international ended with 135 runs as the Lions closed its innings on 9-310 as they search for their first win at Napoleons in three seasons.
Drew Locke (51) was another handy contributor, notching his first half-century of the season, alongside Danza Hyatt (47).
Spinner Sajiith Dissanyaka ended with five wickets for the hosts, while Luke Corden was industrious for his 3-56.
A Darley win would see it return to the top of the table due to Wendouree's bye.
Darley 9-310 (HJ Killoran 135, DR Locke 51, DP Hyatt 47, M Ekanayaka 28; S Dissanayaka 5-101, L Corden 3-56)
Mt Clear has made a conspicuous start to its must-win two-day clash with Golden Point after a resilient 99 from Jarrod Burns.
The Mounties skipper saved his side from 4-18, sharing a 85-run partnership with Jacob Smith (39) as their side battled to 208 all out.
Daniel McDonald was the pick of the Pointies' bowlers, taking 4-21, including the first three wickets of the game to have Mt Clear in strife at 3-8 after 10 overs.
Fellow opening bowler Andrew Warrick also impressed, finishing with 2-36 off 17 overs.
A win would see Golden Point leapfrog Mt Clear into the top four with two rounds remaining.
Mt Clear 208 (JP Burns 99, JM Smith 39; D McDonald 4-21, A Warrick 2-36) v Golden Point
East Ballarat has given itself the chance to move into the top four with an outright win after a dominant opening day of its clash with Brown Hill.
The Hawks dismissed Brown Hill for 90, Abi Rodrigo (3-18) and Tristan Dixon (2-3) starring with the ball. Only Nick Cochrane (26) and Nathan Porter (23) surpassed 20 for the Bulls.
Harry Ganley led East Ballarat's chase, hitting a near-run-a-ball 73 amid a slew of single-figure scroes from the top six.
Lower-order contributions from Tristan Dixon (21) and Brad Whittaker (20) saw the Hawks close the day on 9-151, leading by 61 runs.
East Ballarat, in sixth, trails the fourth-placed Mt Clear by three points.
East Ballarat 9-151 (H Ganley 73; J Thomas 3-43, N Cochrane 2-5, R Knowles 2-21, P Priyankara 2-40) v Brown Hill (N Cochrane 26, AD Rodrigo 3-18, T Dixon 2-3)
Ballarat-Redan has put itself in a strong position to celebrates its first win of the season, posting 8-324 on the first day of its clash with Buninyong.
All of the top three - Robert Hind (43), Jack Gilbey (54), and Jayden Hayes (59) - starred before Michael Hayes offered fireworks from the middle order, notching 61 runs from 55 balls.
Hudson Palmer (4-52) and Mitchell Tierney (3-93) were the top performers on a long day for the Bunnies' bowling attack.
Ballarat-Redan 8-324 (M Hayes 61, J Hayes 59, J Gilbey 54, R Hind 43, M Riding 34; H Palmer 4-52, MB Tierney 3-93) v Buninyong
