More reliable water supply and investment for green areas are on the way for residents north-west of Ballarat.
The Pyrenees Shire has secured funding for two different feasibility studies in the region.
Investigations for a major pipeline to consolidate water supply and create security for farms and smaller communities is now underway.
The proposed Southern Wimmera and Northeast Pyrenees Water Supply has been funded by the state government as part of the Investment Fast Track Fund.
This will "help get the project investment ready" with $300,000 in grant money assigned.
The pipeline was initiated by the Nattee Yallock Landcare Group.
Pyrenees Shire will be leading the project and has partnered with other local government areas and water authorities.
In addition to the government funding, these partners will commit $75,000 in cash and $70,000 in kind.
The shire's chief executive Jim Nolan said in a statement there would be a number of potential outcomes following this project.
This could include creating a sustainable water supply and improving productivity in the livestock, grain and wine sector.
"This is a significant project that could deliver many economic and community benefits for the region," said
Meanwhile another study will soon be underway for the Beaufort Linear Masterplan which received $85,000 from the state government.
This will outline the plan to create more infrastructure around waterways and green areas like parks.
In Beaufort this could include connecting areas like the school precinct, swimming pools, Beggs Street playground and RV park with walkways.
As well as rejuvenating the landscape north of the railway in the event of a bypass.
Council voted at the end of 2021 to committee an additional $25,000 to this project along with potential funding received from grants.
Millions of dollars are being poured into Pyrenese Council roads as the shire works to recover from flood events at the end of 2022.
This work is expected to take at least 12 months to complete.
Mayor Ron Eason said it was an important work as "roads are the lifeblood of our city" and the ability to move around their shire was imperative to the economy.
"It's a huge job and there's a long way to go," he said.
Bridges are also being repaired in their shire including on Raglan-Elmhurst and Beaufort-Carngham Roads.
Work is expected to cost $1.75 million which is from council as well as other funding avenues including the federal government's bridges renewal program.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
