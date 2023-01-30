The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Education

Ballarat region schools are advertising for staff as students return for 2023

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 31 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School jobs advertised as students get back to class

Schools across the Ballarat region are still advertising for staff even as students return for the new school year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.