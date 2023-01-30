The Courier
Sports Affairs

Former Rebel Aaron Cadman pushing for round one selection with GIANTS

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Former GWV Rebel Aaron Cadman in his new colours. Picture by Getty Images

The meteoric rise of Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Aaron Cadman continues, with GWS GIANTS Assistant Coach Brett Montgomery declaring Cadman is a chance for a round one AFL debut.

