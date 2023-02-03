Federation University's new speech pathology course continues to grow with about 30 per cent more places offered this year and the number of applications far exceeding available spaces.
The undergraduate and masters courses began last year in response to a growing shortage of speech pathologists and long waiting lists, particularly in regional areas.
Professor Chyrisse Heine, who helped design the course, said there was a dire need to create workforce capacity in the system to meet the needs of the community.
"There's huge waiting lists for speech pathology at the moment, and sometimes there might not even be a speech pathologist in some regional areas," she said.
Professor Heine said much of the increased demand for speech pathology was driven through the NDIS as well as the shortage of allied health professionals in regional areas.
About 50 students enrolled in the Bachelor of Speech Pathology and Masters of Speech Pathology courses last year, and 80 will begin at the start of the university academic year this month.
"Some have had their own experience of not finding their own speech pathologist and because of that they want to give back," Professor Heine said.
The course has options for flexible and online learning alongside face to face learning with many students studying while also working.
Professor Heine works part time at Federation University and also runs a busy speech pathology and audiology clinic in Melbourne, specialising in patients with auditory processing disorder - a condition which disrupts how a person's brain understands what they hear, and older adults with dual sensory loss and communication issues.
Last month Professor Heine was awarded an Order of Australia medal in the Australia Day Honours for her services to speech pathology.
In addition to her private and academic work Professor Heine has spent many years as a volunteer in Cambodia, helping people without health care in underprivileged and impoverished communities to hear.
"Many of the people we see in Cambodia, some of them have never heard before. They haven't got access to health care, listening systems or hearing ads. We fit them with a listening system or hearing aid ... and there are some very emotional, crying moments - a child who has never heard its mother's voice, a parent who has never heard their child.
She has also served on many boards and organisations, held several positions with Speech Pathology Australia as well as a raft of academic roles.
"I'm very passionate about the profession and very passionate about volunteering and being on boards. I love that kind of work in Cambodia - I get a lot more out of it than I give."
Professor Heine first studied an undergraduate degree in speech and hearing in South Africa, becoming a qualified audiologist and speech pathologist, and moved to Australia in 1988.
