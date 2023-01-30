Twenty20 grand final set to excite

Golden Point is out to add another piece of silverware to its trophy cabinet as it meets East Ballarat in Tuesday night's Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final.
The reigning one-day premier enters the decider as the favourite after a win against the Hawks in round robin play before a dominant semi-final victory against Brown Hill last week.
Pointies star Manny De Zoysa was the difference in the semi-final, hitting 93 runs off 53 balls before taking 3-13 off his allotment.
The all-rounder is likely to open the batting again, setting the stage for an influential match up with East Ballarat's Will Hodgins, who took 1-13 off his two overs in East Ballarat's semi-final win against Mt Clear.
Bit-part contributions from a majority of the Hawks' batters saw them post a middling 153 before a stringent bowling performance won them the match.
Lewis Hodgins proved a match-winner, taking 4-28 off his four overs.
The Pointies and Hawks' previous meetings this season suggest the final will be won with the bat.
Golden Point's 11-run win over East Ballarat in the Twenty20 competition came on the back of a captain's knock from Josh Pegg; the left-hander posting 67 off 38 balls.
Pegg's effort was matched by East Ballarat opener Rory Low who hit 62 off 46 balls.
A one-day match back early in the firsts competition saw East Ballarat down the Pointies' 245 with a wicket in hand; Harry Ganley scoring 90 runs off 80 balls and Low a near-run-a-ball 75.
The second weekend of a two-day match was lost to rain after standout knocks from Josh White (74) and Pegg (60) saw the Pointies close their innings on 7-295.
Both sides enter the Twenty20 decider after strong starts to two-day matches at the weekend.
East Ballarat secured first innings points against Brown Hill after a Harry Ganley run-a-ball 73 saw it surpass its target of 90.
Golden Point restricted Mt Clear to 208 on the back of a Daniel McDonald four-wicket haul. The final will be played at Victoria Park 4, starting at 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.