Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final set to excite

January 31 2023 - 9:00am
Golden Point is out to add another piece of silverware to its trophy cabinet as it meets East Ballarat in Tuesday night's Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final.

