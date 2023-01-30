The Courier
City of Ballarat's community satisfaction survey underway

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 30 2023 - 7:30pm
City of Ballarat is hoping to receive feedback from 800 residents and ratepayers as part of their second state run community satisfaction survey. In 2022 the council ranked among the lowest for overall performance when compared to other regional centres. File photo.

Residents could receive a call this month to see what they really think about council services as the City of Ballarat launches its second state-run community satisfaction survey.

