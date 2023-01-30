Residents could receive a call this month to see what they really think about council services as the City of Ballarat launches its second state-run community satisfaction survey.
Last year, the results revealed the council ranked among the lowest for overall performance, scoring 54, when compared with other regional centres such as Bendigo, Geelong, Horsham, Latrobe, Mildura, Wangaratta, Warrnambool and Wodonga, which averaged 59.
Other areas of significant 'lower' performances included the service area of consultation and engagement. However, what plunged most of all was the City of Ballarat's management of sealed road maintenance, which plunged from 56 in 2016 to 41 in 2022.
It also found at the time one-third of respondents thought the council gave them 'very good' or 'good' value for money for infrastructure and services provided to their community, while another third reported 'average' levels and the remaining 'very poor' or 'poor'.
Even the category of waste management, which was a 'best performer' in 2022 was still recorded to be lower than previous years.
The survey, which has been running since 2001, but has only been adopted by the City of Ballarat since last year, will ask about 800 residents about what they make of the council's "overall performance and the direction of council".
"The City of Ballarat has engaged JWS Research to conduct the community satisfaction survey, which will ask questions relating to people's experience with some council services and the performance of council," council's corporate services director John Hausler said.
"The City of Ballarat has been promoting the survey recently to make the community aware this is taking place and researchers who make the phone call will always introduce themselves by name on behalf of the City of Ballarat.
"Any concerns around potential scams relating to the survey can be raised by calling City of Ballarat customer service on 5320 5500.
"People are not compelled to participate in the survey, although they are encouraged to do so."
It is anticipated the survey will take about five minutes. Once the survey is completed, the results will be collated, presented to councillors at a council meeting later in the year, and then published in the City of Ballarat's 2023 Annual Report and on their website.
IN THE NEWS:
From 2016-2021 the City of Ballarat did not partake in the state government-sponsored survey instead opting to commission its own reports.
For more information about the survey click here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.