UPDATE 6.35pm:
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed a man has been taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition "for further assessment and monitoring," following a two-car collision in Mount Pleasant.
It's understood the driver of the other car did not require medical treatment.
The intersection is marked with a stop sign.
PREVIOUSLY:
A van has landed on its side after a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Monday afternoon.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the scene at the intersection of Morton and Tress streets just before 5.30pm.
Both roads near the scene are blocked while the vehicles are cleared.
It is not clear if any one suffered any injuries.
