FedUni not greatly impacted by Chinese university student mandate

By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 31 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Federation University will not be significantly impacted in a rush for Chinese students needing to access face-to-face lessons. Picture: Google Earth

FEDERATION University has largely been spared pressure in a rush for Chinese students pushing for on-campus placements before the new semester begins.

