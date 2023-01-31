FEDERATION University has largely been spared pressure in a rush for Chinese students pushing for on-campus placements before the new semester begins.
Australian education and home affairs departments have been working to fast-track student visas in the wake of a snap decision by the Chinese government to ban its citizens from studying at foreign universities online.
A Federation University spokesperson confirmed while the university did have some Chinese enrollments, FedUni would not be significantly impacted by the mandate.
The spokesperson said the university was happy to welcome back international students as it prepares for the new semester to begin in less than a month.
The Courier understands the highest proportion of FedUni's international student population hails from the subcontinent, in particular India and Nepal.
China's education ministry announced its ban at the weekend, telling its citizens to return to overseas campuses for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The higher education sector estimates the mandate would result in about 40,000 international students returning to Australian universities, which in Victoria is predominantly to metropolitan-based campuses.
But the sector has also warned of logistical challenges in relation to visa processing and accommodation.
Experts have already flagged issues with Victoria's tight rental market and the high costs of travel for students.
Meanwhile, FedUni is preparing for the first student intakes to the university's new cooperative model, which rolls out first predominantly in business and information technology courses.
The cooperative education model, to be in place for all courses by 2025, offers extensive work placements, internships, cadetships and strong ties with local and global employers.
