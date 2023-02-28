The Courier
From the Ballarat Courier Archive: Plan for $3 mil medieval castle on slopes of Mt Warrenheip

February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Page 3 of the March 1, 1973 issue of The Courier

It's been 50 years since a proposal to build a castle at Mount Warrenheip was announced - here's how it was reported at the time, well before Kryal Castle became a beloved Ballarat attraction.

