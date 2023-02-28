It's been 50 years since a proposal to build a castle at Mount Warrenheip was announced - here's how it was reported at the time, well before Kryal Castle became a beloved Ballarat attraction.
MARCH 1, 1973: A medieval castle will become a reality in the not too distant future on the slopes of Mt Warrenheip near Ballarat.
The castle, facing the Western Highway, will have all the authenticity of a castle with drawbridge, moat, and all sorts of armour and heraldry.
It will be built in three stages and is expected to cost more than $3 million.
The ambitious project is the idea of Mr Keith Ryall, of Creswick.
Mr Ryall, director of four companies which include the manufacturing of armour and weapons has designed the castle.
He spoke about the castle and showed the design to members and guests of the Ballarat Apex Club during the dinner meeting at the Craig's Hotel last night.
Guests included seven members of the Sovereign Hill Historical Park Association.
Mr Ryall said Sovereign Hill had made its reputation because of its authenticity.
Mr Ryall said the castle would not be competitive, but complimentary to Sovereign Hill. He said visitors coming to see Sovereign Hill would stay overnight to look at the castle.
Mr Ryall said the company premises at Creswick were inadequate to display the armour and weapons.
He said: "We have to display what we produce and what better place to show them than in a medieval castle?
"The castle is a challenge to me and I can contribute something worthwhile to the community."
Mr Ryall said the castle would cost more than $3 million and it would be run as a business venture. It would be built in three stages as the business grew with more visitors.
Mr Ryall said it was planned to build the castle with bluestone, but it was impossible to obtain the required amount.
He said the outer wall of the castle alone would require about 2200 square yards of bluestone.
Bluestone would be used where possible, but "we will have to manufacture a stone with bluestone aggregate for the rest of the buildings."
The castle would have a two-acre car park.
Amenities would include "shops" selling food and wine.
Mr Ryall said Sovereign Hill Historical Park Association was "doing a mighty job" in representing Australian history.
He said "Australia does not have an authentic castle. However the castle to be built will have ideas taken from authentic castles in Europe".
Mr Ryall said a feature of the castle would be educational and it would help in many ways to unfold history.
The castle displays would include about 400 costumes worn by men and women from the Egyptian times to the present day. Weapons they used would also be displayed.
A 2-and-a-half storey high "wooden horse of Troy" and the guillotine would be some of the highlights.
Sections would be devoted to leatherwork, pottery, and handcrafts of different periods.
People working in the castle would wear appropriate clothes.
Jousting matches with padded lances would be another attraction for visitors.
The main hall of the castle would be decked with weapons made locally and brought from overseas.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.