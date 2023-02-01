Exactly 150 years to the date since the Ballarat Bowls Club invited a group of casual players from Learmonth for a history-making friendly match, the two sides will relive the past in a special twilight encounter on Saturday.
The club will celebrate its rich history with a once-off 5.30pm fixture against Ballarat, with club President Craig Findlay eager to spend his Saturday with all those involved at the club.
"There is plenty of interest within the community ahead of Saturday night, I'm sure we'll get a good turnout from the region as well as a lot of our own members," Findlay said.
"We played two night games here last season but this will be our first this season which we are pretty excited about.
"Last year we had quite a big turnout and we're hopeful of replicating that again this Saturday."
Bowls in Learmonth can be traced back to even earlier than 1873, but the club itself considers 1873 as its establishment date.
Long-time player and club historian Ian Pym, who is currently working on a book documenting the history of Learmonth Bowling Club, knows the story all too well.
"Thomas Bath had a group of about 20 who were playing on his own particular green so, there was some bowls played in Learmonth before 1873 but that was the year it was really established," Pym said.
"150 years worth of history is really quite amazing. There are only three clubs in the Ballarat bowls area that are 150 years old in ourselves, Ballarat and Buninyong."
Two dates are of significance for Learmonth this season, making 2023 a year to celebrate for those involved.
"The Ballarat Bowling Club invited a team from the Learmonth district for a friendly on the 4th of February, 1873, so we're really excited to replicate that history on Saturday," Findlay said.
"Office bearers were formally appointed on the 21st of April, 1873, and there were a number of friendly games that happened prior to that.
"On the 21st of April we've got a big, formal dinner planned involving all our members, present and past, to celebrate that night as well."
Those that do come along on Saturday, whether it be those associated with the club or neutrals coming along for the evening, will also be able to see a new-look bowling club, with Learmonth undergoing plenty of change thanks to its loyal members.
"We've been very fortunate to have a number of fantastic members and life members that do a lot of work around the club," Findlay said.
"We've got a new synthetic green, new shade sails, redone a lot of the concrete work, put new seats in and we've still got a few more things on our list but if the founding members from 150 years ago were here hopefully they'd be pretty proud of what the club is today."
Findlay said it will be a special day not only for those lucky enough to be selected, but for the club and community as a whole.
Learmonth hosts Ballarat at 5.30pm on Saturday in Division 1 of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region.
