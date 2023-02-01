The Courier
Learmonth Bowling Club reliving the past as it celebrates 150 years of history

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
February 1 2023 - 2:30pm
Learmonth Bowling Club President Craig Findlay and Ian Pym.

Exactly 150 years to the date since the Ballarat Bowls Club invited a group of casual players from Learmonth for a history-making friendly match, the two sides will relive the past in a special twilight encounter on Saturday.

