Ballarat is set to welcome radio enthusiasts from around the country, as the Ballarat Amateur Radio Group (BARG) Hamvention returns for the first time in three years.
The event, which has previously hosted up to 1000 people, will take place on Sunday, February 5 from 10am.
BARG president Ben Daniel said ham radio was the original form of social media, popular before the existence of platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
"It is a social gathering for a lot of operators," he said. "I've got a couple of people that I know of who are coming down from Queensland for this, we've got a lot of people in South Australia and New South Wales that come in for this.
"It's a good chance to meet up and get together, and have a bit of a chat face-to-face for once."
The convention, which Mr Daniel described as a swap meet, is also an opportunity for enthusiasts to get their hands on specialist radio equipment.
In recent years the club has had a big boost in operators, as people looked for a social outlet during COVID lockdowns.
For anyone interested in amateur radio, Mr Daniel said the best thing to do is to come down to the event.
"There will be people around from the Ballarat Amateur Radio Group who you can easily call, just look for anybody in an orange vest," he said. "Most of us from the club will be running around like that for the day to answer questions. We're always willing to see people who may take up an interest in it."
Entry to the Hamvention is $7, and will be located at 207 Airport Road, Mitchell Park.
