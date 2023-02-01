ANOTHER home grown Miner is back at Selkirk Stadium with Annie Collins the latest signing for the club as it builds its preparations for the upcoming NBL1 South season.
Collins has played all her basketball in Ballarat starting with the Celtic Tigers, will be entering her fourth NBL1 season including the abandoned 2020 season.
"I have lived in Ballarat my whole life and been a part of the Ballarat Representative Program since the age of 10, so for me Ballarat is home," Collins said
"There's a lot to like about the Ballarat Miners for 2023, the community support that never fails to disappoint week in and week out, the team in the making with new and returning players and our new coach Rob Baker who has coached me for many years in juniors and seniors who brings a lot of knowledge and experience."
Collins averaged 13 Mins and 2.5 points a game in 2022 and will be looking to increase that in 2023.
Ballarat Miners Women's Head Coach Rob Baker spoke glowing of the Collins' progress through the Miners program.
"Annie has been with the senior program for four years after being with our Youth League since she was 15 and coming through the Ballarat junior ranks from under 12s," he said.
"After being awarded an All-Star 5 position in last year's Youth League Championship, Annie is ready to be a full-time senior Miner in 2023, with her role increasing significantly.
"Being another one of our locals, it will be exciting to see what she can produce given the opportunity at the next level."
Ballarat Miners Elite Teams Committee Member Lynly Doherty said "After a number of years now, Annie continues to grow within our program and we look forward to her stepping up when the opportunities present again under the guidance of Rob."
Collins joins Abbey Wehrung, Millie Cracknell, and Jemma Amoore as players so far announced.
