The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Annie Collins signs with Ballarat Miners for season 2023

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Collins.

ANOTHER home grown Miner is back at Selkirk Stadium with Annie Collins the latest signing for the club as it builds its preparations for the upcoming NBL1 South season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.