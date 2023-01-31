The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Commonwealth Games 2026: City of Ballarat chief proposes new directorate

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Adam Spencer.

A NEW director role dedicated to visitor experience has been touted for City of Ballarat, sparked by the build up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.