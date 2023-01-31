Clergy abuse survivors from Ballarat have led a contingent to St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney to spread awareness of the ongoing struggle of survivors ahead of George Pell's funeral.
The late Cardinal will be interred in the Sydney cathedral's crypt after a requiem mass held in his honour on Thursday.
Cardinal Pell's death brought on a torrent of emotions for many survivors of clergy abuse, none more so than those from his hometown of Ballarat, where he served as a parish priest and Catholic leader.
One survivor, Ballarat's Paul Auchettl, travelled up to Sydney to tie ribbons to the fence of the site of St Mary's Cathedral.
He said he had been meeting other survivors from across Australia who had converged on the site to share in protest.
"We have come to Sydney to try and put ribbons up to show the true legacy of George (Pell)," Mr Auchettl said.
"Even though people up here claim he did a lot of good, we want to keep the story alive about how many people were harmed as a result of his inaction in our community, especially at St Alipius Parish."
Mr Auchettl said he was surprised to see the reaction of people in Sydney to the placing of the ribbons, in contrast to Ballarat where the displays are common among many places where abuse occurred.
"I am astonished about how different it is to back home. When I think about St Patrick's Cathedral, our church fence is like a flowing carpet of ribbons.
"Up here there is not very many and as soon as you put them up they are cut down.
"People here are honouring him and they don't want to talk about the legacy he has left, especially in his hometown."
Mr Auchettl said he hoped tying ribbons could spark the start of a difficult conversation between the church, the community and survivors.
"One of the reasons I am here is because our families used to approach George in the presbytery and ask him to do something," he said.
"The ribbons are becoming one way to start that difficult conversation where we can learn and understand how to recover these people."
Survivor support group Loud Fence will host its own ribbon-tying event at the St Patrick's Cathedral in Ballarat on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
Affected by this story?
There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
