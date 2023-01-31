The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Ballarat survivor Paul Auchettl travels to St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 1 2023 - 7:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat abuse survivor Paul Auchettl at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. Picture supplied

Clergy abuse survivors from Ballarat have led a contingent to St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney to spread awareness of the ongoing struggle of survivors ahead of George Pell's funeral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.