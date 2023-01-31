An activist locked themselves to machinery as conservationists attempted to stop logging operations in Wombat State Forest.
Members of the Wombat Action Group were present at the VicForests site from the early hours of Monday morning, until being removed by police later in the afternoon.
Spokesperson for the group, Amy Calton, said the community has been devastated by the damage caused by logging in the forest since March last year.
"Rather than using small, ecologically sensitive machinery and just removing the fine fuels and the fire risk, instead, we're getting enormous machines out there dragging out these huge logs, which don't pose a fire risk," she said.
"There's no forest left at the end of it, this notion that they're restoring the forest, there is no forest, there's just some trees.
"They're basically destroying the rest of the ecosystem completely in the process."
The Wombat Action Group is particularly concerned about the welfare of threatened and endangered wildlife living in the forest including the southern greater glider, koala, powerful owl and brush-tailed phascogale.
Last year, the Supreme Court found VicForests acted illegally by not protecting greater gliders while logging in Gippsland and Central Victoria.
Ms Calton said VicForests have since ceased operations in those areas, but are continuing the same practice in Wombat State Forest.
"It's one of the very few places left where we've actually got a really healthy, really active and thriving population," she said.
"We've got people spotlighting out a few times every week, and we're finding gliders everywhere."
According to VicForests, the logging is part of an operation to remove trees damaged in storms which present a safety risk and do not provide suitable habitat for southern greater gliders, koalas or owls.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"VicForests respects everyone's right to protest but is concerned when protests put people's safety at risk," a spokesperson said.
"We ask that people do not enter Timber Harvesting Safety Zones for their own safety and the safety of VicForests staff and contractors."
Logging in the Wombat State Forest has long been a contentious issue in the community, in October last year more than 80 people gathered in Blackwood to address logging and mining in the forest.
Environmentalists met again in December to protest a proposal by CFMEU to supply Gippsland's Maryvale Paper Mill with timber from the forest.
An annual audit into VicForests activity found incidents that may harm the environment in 19 out of 30 areas logged by the company.
This included a major environmental breach which encroached on the habitat of the endangered Leadbeater's possum.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.