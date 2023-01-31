The Courier
Wombat State Forest activists chain themselves to logging equipment

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 1 2023 - 8:00am
Conservationists are protesting logging in Wombat State Forest. Picture contributed

An activist locked themselves to machinery as conservationists attempted to stop logging operations in Wombat State Forest.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

