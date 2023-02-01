The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Education

$5.6 million Forest Street Primary construction upgrade to get underway this month

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Street Primary School pupils Taya, Billee and Andrew with plans for the multi-million dollar school upgrade. Picture by Adam Trafford

Works will begin on a long-awaited $5.6 million upgrade of Forest Street Primary School this week, with students and staff looking forward to modern new classrooms and facilities

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.