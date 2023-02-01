Works will begin on a long-awaited $5.6 million upgrade of Forest Street Primary School this week, with students and staff looking forward to modern new classrooms and facilities
Traditional single classrooms, many with windows stuck closed, in the building housing students from foundation (prep) to grade two will be upgraded to more flexible spaces allowing team teaching, small group work, classroom libraries and other opportunities.
And under a second stage of works, the school's administration area, first aid, sick bay, toilets and some other elements will also be upgraded.
Local builder Nicholson Construction has been appointed to the project with construction to begin in weeks.
Principal Jill Burt said apart from a building constructed through the federal government's Building the Education Revolution initiative, which ran from 2009-2011, there had been no upgrades to the school of similar capacity for a "long time".
Children, parents and staff and the growing school have all had input into plans for the new development.
"The children spoke about what they like and how they learn best, and they had similar ideas to staff that sometimes they like to work with friends, they like quiet areas and flexible spaces," Ms Burt said.
Funding for the project was announced in the 2021/22 state budget and for the past 12 months the school has been working closely with architects to fine-tune the plans.
"When we originally heard the news it came out of the blue that we had funding. It's taken the past 12 months, working with architects about what the school wanted, what teachers wanted, what students thought was important and it's exciting that now we are ready to start building."
Ms Burt said classroom locations had been rearranged so the upgrade could begin with students at the end of last year helping clean out and move rooms.
IN OTHER NEWS
"When we talk about getting an upgrade it doesn't mean much but when we moved out and into other spaces they started talking about 'we are getting a new school'."
She praised teachers who have managed "really well" in the old-style classrooms who were looking forward to the opportunities provided in modern rooms.
"We also put a lot of pride in to our intervention and tutoring programs and it will be wonderful to have small spaces near classrooms so they can take a small group out and have that flexibility."
The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.
"Upgrading Forest Street Primary School will provide a huge benefit to both students and staff, by giving them modern spaces to learn in," said Wendouree MP Juliana Addison.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.