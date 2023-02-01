Mobile Legend's start to 2023 has been nothing short of flawless, claiming back-to-back Country Cup wins at Warragul and Traralgon.
Trained and owned by twin brothers Daryl and Colin Brennan, Mobile Legend is creating plenty of excited for the Ballarat-based duo.
"What he is doing is the stuff you dream of to be honest," Colin Brennan said.
"Winning one Country Cup is a big achievement but to win two back-to-back is just awesome."
Mobile Legend's incredible start to the year has the Brennans eyeing off a healthy bonus.
"Probably the most exciting thing with Mobile Legend is that if you win three Country Cup races in a calendar year it results in a $50,000 bonus," Brennan said.
"He's already got two to his name in January so hopefully he can snare one more."
The brothers have seen their fair share of talented greys over the years, but Colin admitted Mobile Legend is something different.
"Over the 30 years I think we've made seven or eight Country Cups but we've never gone into them with a classy dog like Mobile Legend," Brennan said.
"This is the first time we've tackled Country Cups with a dog like him and it is certainly paying the dividends now."
There is plenty of action ahead for Mobile Legend in February alone.
"We've nominated him for The Temlee 525m in two weeks time. 22 dogs have nominated for eight spots so he's not guaranteed a spot," Brennan said.
"If he doesn't trial well at The Meadows on Thursday then we will look to tackle the Horsham Cup next."
