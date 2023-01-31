A Ballarat East woman has pleaded guilty to causing an estimated $39,000 in damages to various homes under construction in the Canadian area.
Leanna Malone, 21, pleaded guilty to 34 charges relating to burglary and criminal damage at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, after a spree of incidents in August 2021.
The court was told between August 6 and August 19, 2021, Malone and a co-accused who was under the age of 18 at the time, had broken into and damaged 10 houses in or near the lockup stage of construction in Canadian.
In the majority of the incidents, Malone and her associate gained entry into the sites through sliding windows, often breaking glass and removing fly screen panels to get inside.
From there, the pair would kick holes into the plaster walls of the houses, splash paint on the floors and walls, and break light fittings.
In one incident, on August 18, 2021, the pair plugged a sink hole in a bathroom and flooded the hallway of the house.
Another house was broken into twice by the pair in the same week, and vandalised again after repairs had been made for the first time.
Soda stream canisters and balloons had been found scattered about the bedroom of one of the vandalised houses.
For someone at your age, the period of time since this offending is a heck of a lot of time... A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then and I appreciate that.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
In each instance the damage the properties varied between $1000 to $10,000.
Police were able to gather fingerprints matching Malone's at some of the crime scenes, as well as shoe impressions matching Air Forces, Adidas and Converse shoes worn by Malone.
At 1.15am on July 20, 2022, Malone was found be police at the under construction premises of a house on Wendouree Parade in Lake Wendouree.
With her was a backpack containing a laptop, with stickers indicating it belonged to a Ballarat primary school and pair of Mitsubishi car keys.
Police also located a handbag in Malone's possession containing three Xanax tablets and 23 other white tablets.
Malone cooperated with police and admitted to the offending.
When the pair were asked why they had committed the vandalism, they told police they were "bored and had nothing better to do".
The damage done to the properties was estimated to total $39,000.
Malone's defence lawyer argued her sentence should consider rehabilitation, as opposed to imprisonment, which could further criminalize Malone.
She told the court Malone had since voluntarily participated in a drug detox program, and was involved in various programs through the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative.
She also had a limited criminal history before the offending and entered a plea at an early opportunity.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he would need to consider a rehabilitative sentence against the seriousness of Malone's offending.
He adjourned the hearing until April 4, to compile a pre-sentence report and for Malone to undergo an assessment from Corrections Victoria.
"For someone at your age, the period of time since this offending is a heck of a lot of time," Mr Stratmann said.
"A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then and I appreciate that. You have made some very bad decisions."
Malone will reappear in court on April 4.
