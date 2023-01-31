The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Court

Woman who damaged Canadian homes under construction fronts court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock image

A Ballarat East woman has pleaded guilty to causing an estimated $39,000 in damages to various homes under construction in the Canadian area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.