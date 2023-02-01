Driver nabbed 50km/h over limit on Remembrance Drive

A farmer worker has had his drivers' licence disqualified for a year after being caught speeding more than 50km/h over the limit.
Braydon Andrews, 25, appeared via video link at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to driving charges.
The court heard at about 8.40pm on June 30, 2022, Andrews was nabbed travelling in a Ford Falcon at 152km/h on Remembrance Drive, which has a speed limit of 100km/h.
Andrews also sped past a stop sign, failing to stop as he exited the Western Freeway.
He told police he was not used to driving that type of car, and was surprised with how "hard" it went.
His licence was disqualified for 12 months and he was fined $900 with conviction.
