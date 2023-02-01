The Courier
Speeding driver told police he was surprised with how 'hard' car went

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 2 2023 - 4:30am
Driver nabbed 50km/h over limit on Remembrance Drive

A farmer worker has had his drivers' licence disqualified for a year after being caught speeding more than 50km/h over the limit.

