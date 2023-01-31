Police have charged Ballarat High School music teacher Damien Woods, 47, with various child sex offences.
In a statement, police confirmed that detectives from Ballarat Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team arrested a 47-year-old man from Alfredton on January 19 in relation to child sex and grooming offences.
"Police executed a warrant at an Alfredton address and seized items of interest, before arresting the man," the statement said.
"The man was subsequently interviewed and charged with grooming offences, sexual activity directed at a child and sexual penetration."
Mr Woods was bailed to appear at Ballarat Magistrates Court with his case listed as a committal mention on April 20.
The Department of Education said it was not appropriate to comment on the case as the matter was before the courts.
It has been confirmed that Mr Woods is not working at the school and the Department of Education has suspended him from teaching.
According to the Victorian Institute of Teaching's register of disciplinary action, Mr Woods' registration was suspended on an interim basis on January 24.
The school is communicating with parents and staff about the issue.
Wellbeing supports are in place and available for any students or staff who may require it.
