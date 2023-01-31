While books will always be at the heart of the Clunes Booktown Festival, this year's event is broadening its horizons to encompass all forms of storytelling.
And a shift in date to March 25 and 26, to take advantage of daylight savings, has led to the festival releasing its biggest ever program with evening events and music for the first time.
Sue Beal, chief executive of Creative Clunes which runs Clunes Booktown Festival, said this year's event would be the biggest ever.
"It's biggest by the number of book-sellers that applied to be involved, it's the number of authors, the number of author talks being presented, and we've got the night time program now because we bought the date forward to take advantage of warmer weather and daylight savings," she said.
Feedback from visitors, volunteers, book sellers, local businesses and the event board prompted organisers to look for an alternate weekend than the traditional first weekend of May.
The festival will also have a different entrance, with a section of Bailey Street in front of the Clunes Town Hall also closed to allow better, safer access.
The move has also meant more room to fit around 100 book sellers along Fraser Street.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Last year with all the crowds coming they kept building up and pushing on to Service Street, which was still active with cars and trucks driving along ... so we've changed access to make it safer which has given us space at either end of Fraser Street for more book sellers."
But this year will be about more than books.
"Books are at the heart of the festival action and they still will be, but we are expanding our remit out to the whole breadth of story-telling. In addition to our panels and events with authors, we'll have panels with film and television writers, song writers, visual artists, street artists looking at how people use their skills to tell stories in a way that's not necessarily written word."
The Clunes Booktown Festival program has been released and tickets are now on sale.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.