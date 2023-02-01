The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Golden Plains Shire will host a free mammogram breast screening event for women

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 2 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breast screening takes 10 minutes, done by a female radiographer, is free and women aged 50 to 74 are entitled to a mammogram every two years.

Women from Golden Plains Shire are being invited to make a social day out of what is usually a rather awkward experience - undergoing a mammogram.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.