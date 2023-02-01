Women from Golden Plains Shire are being invited to make a social day out of what is usually a rather awkward experience - undergoing a mammogram.
Women aged 50 to 74 are eligible for a free mammogram screening every two years, but screening numbers for breast cancer and all cancers dropped dramatically during the pandemic.
As a result, many cancers have been detected at a more advanced stage leading to poorer outcomes for patients.
Golden Plains Shire Council will provide transport, bookings and activities as part of a free event for 15 women to have their regular mammogram screening at Ballarat Breast Screen Clinic on March 7.
The event will include a breast screen mammogram appointment, transport from pick up points in Smythesdale and Bannockburn into Ballarat, refreshments and a social wellness activity hosted by council staff.
The program has been running for three years.
"Regular breast screening is the best way to find any breast cancer early, so if you've been putting off your regular two-year screen, or if you have not yet had a screen, please consider registering and taking up this free opportunity," said Golden Plains Shire mayor Brett Cunningham.
"Council is proud to be able to continue this initiative with Breast Screen Victoria, to help local women overcome the transport and cost barriers to having regular breast screens."
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, accounting for just under 30 per cent of all cancer diagnoses.
According to Cancer Council of Victoria's Cancer in Victoria statistics and trends 2021 report, the most recent figures available, the most common cancers in Victoria are cancers of the prostate, breast, bowel, lung, and melanoma. These cancers account for 56 per cent of all diagnoses in Victoria.
In 2021 there were 4907 women and 46 men diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and 765 women lost their battle against the disease that year.
"There has been a steady increase in breast cancer incidence until 2020, when a sharp decline occurred following the introduction of restrictions and temporary closure of screening services resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," the report stated.
While screening rates are rising again toward pre-COVID levels, authorities are concerned many women have missed out or simply forgotten the vital health check.
Due to availability of mammogram appointments, places are limited to 15 people and registrations close at 5pm on February 28. To register, visit: goldenplains.vic.gov.au/events.
Transport is also available for residents to get to pick-up points.
