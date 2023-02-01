January 2022 was Ballarat's driest month in almost a year, recording just 8.6 millimetres of rain.
The last time the city experienced such a dry month was in February 2022 when 0.2mm of rain was recorded.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the long-term average rainfall for Ballarat in January is 40.3mm - 31.7mm more than this month's total rainfall.
To compare years, 46.8mm of rain was registered in January 2022 in Ballarat.
Rain fell on the city on four days of January, including 6.8mm on January 18 which was the coldest day of the month with a maximum temperature of 16.1 degrees.
A super dry January was recorded in other cities, including Melbourne which had 20.2mm of rain and Hobart which registered 11mm. It was their lowest rainfall since February 2022.
The wet weather cycle that has plagued eastern Australia due to La Nina is easing in the tropical Pacific Ocean and is likely to end in February.
But El Nino could bring heat, drought and bushfires.
BoM senior hydrologist Dr Paul Feikema said last week as La Nina weakened, it would continue to influence the weather and climate for some months.
"Recent wet conditions have led to abundant growth and that can also increase the risk of grass fires," Dr Feikema said.
The highest temperature recorded in Ballarat in January was 34.9 degrees on January 14, 9.6 degrees above the long-term average of 25.3 degrees.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in Ballarat on Wednesday afternoon and an 80 per cent chance of 5mm to 10mm on Thursday with a top temperature of 18 degrees.
The temperature is expected to reach 14 degrees on Friday, with a 70 per cent of one to five millimetres of rain.
The BoM's long-range forecast overview released on January 25 states for February to April, most of the country has close to equal chances of above and below median rainfall.
Below median rainfall is likely (greater than 60 per cent chance) for parts of western and southern Australia while above median rainfall is moderately likely (about 60 per cent chance) for small parts of eastern Australia.
In some parts of Australia there's a more than 80 per cent chance maximum temperatures will be warmer than the median, including for large parts of Western Australia and South Australia, the Queensland coast, Tasmania, northern parts of the Northern Territory.
The bureau will release its full annual climate statement for 2022 in February. This report will offer a full analysis and report on the year's rainfall, temperature, water storages, climate influences and more in relation to long-term climate trends.
