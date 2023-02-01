Controlled burn-off planned near Beaufort

A planned burn is scheduled near Beaufort this week, as fire authorities take advantage of cooler conditions to reduce fuel loads.
The burn, a combined Forest Fire Management Victoria and CFA operation, is planned near the Beaufort-Larkin Road, about three kilometres north of Beaufort.
The fire could be lit any time within the next 10 days, pending suitable conditions.
In an update from FFMV on Wednesday, residents were warned there will be smoke in the area when the burnoff begins.
"Weather conditions and fuel moisture levels at the burn site are being monitored and safety checks carried out in preparation for the burn. If conditions are not suitable, the burn may be postponed," the update states.
"Note that some burns are carried out in stages, with part of the burn completed, and crews returning later to carry out further work within the burn area."
Some access to the area will be restricted during the burn, with residents warned conditions can change quickly.
More information on the planned burn is available online.
