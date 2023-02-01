The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Controlled burn-off planned near Beaufort

February 1 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A FFMV firefighter during a planned burn. File photo

A planned burn is scheduled near Beaufort this week, as fire authorities take advantage of cooler conditions to reduce fuel loads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.