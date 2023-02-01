A popular green space in Ballarat's CBD is set to be transformed into a multifaith space as the City of Ballarat seeks public feedback on their Intercultural Garden plans.
The proposal, for the corner of Sturt and Pleasant Streets, will feature a garden with a variety of plants and displays reflective of the region's cultural festivities.
In a landscape concept vision developed by the council, it wrote the space would be "a community place for all cultures to gather; a place to share food and stories, perform, meet friends and make new connections".
Some of the ideas put forth in the document include a themed display garden of annuals and perennials to ensure the "continuing tradition of the Sturt Street gardens" as well as native and indigenous plants in a botanical styled setting.
It has also touted the possibility to include a public art project such as engraved words like 'peace'; 'harmony'; 'respect' and 'welcome' in different languages on bluestone.
A paved ground-level platform dedicated to cultural performances and ceremonies has also been outlined in their plans.
There have also been ideas to repurpose existing shelter for "interpretive signage" as well as a potential shade structure which could facilitate family gatherings and outdoor dining.
A community flagpole has also been included their proposal. Ballarat residents can have their say on the Intercultural Garden plans until February 28 by visiting the council's mysay website.
Alternatively, people can drop into one of five drop-in consultation sessions to be held in the pods located at the corner of Sturt and Pleasant Streets.
There will also be an additional drop-in session to be held at the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council (BRMC) between 12-1.30pm on February 22.
Copies of the proposal will be available for collection at the council's offices located at 25 Armstrong Street South.
The Intercultural Garden proposal forms part of a broader City Oval precinct plan by the City of Ballarat which is currently being scoped and will include upgrading sporting facilities and amenities.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
