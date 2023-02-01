The Courier
Christopher Edwards denied bail in Ballarat court after allegedly setting car on fire

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:55pm
Edwards was allegedly spotted by a Police helicopter in the early hours of Wednesday morning. File picture

A Ballarat man has been refused bail after allegedly setting fire to a car and running into a nature reserve while being pursued by the police's Air Wing helicopter.

Journalist

Local News

