A Ballarat man has been refused bail after allegedly setting fire to a car and running into a nature reserve while being pursued by the police's Air Wing helicopter.
Christopher Edwards appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court from custody on Wednesday, charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, arson and refusing to stop on the order of a police officer.
It comes after an alleged incident on Wednesday morning.
The court was told at about 1.22am, a police Air Wing helicopter was flying over Ballarat when they observed a silver sedan travelling at an estimated speed of 120km/h on Whites Road in Cardigan - an 80km/h zone.
Police on the ground pursued the car, alongside the helicopter, as it drove into Wendouree, getting onto the Ring Road.
The police cars started their lights and sirens but the car did not stop, allegedly speeding past officers onto Holly Grove, where it got bogged down on the Ring Road Reserve.
It was alleged the helicopter captured Edwards exiting the driver's side of the car, alongside another co-accused.
From there, police allege Edwards covered the car with petrol from a jerry can and set it on fire, causing a 'large explosion'.
The two allegedly fled into the nearby reserve, where they were caught and arrested by police.
Edwards was on bail and serving a community corrections order at the time of the alleged offending.
Edwards' defence lawyer Joshua Zammit called on Edwards' partner to give evidence about the supervision he would receive should he be given bail.
The court was told the car destroyed in the incident was allegedly stolen from Edwards' partner's grandmother, who lived at the proposed bail address with his partner and her father.
Magistrate Hugh Radford told Mr Zammit the evidence would not be enough to grant bail - requesting the partner's grandmother, victim of the alleged offending and owner of the proposed bail address, to give evidence.
The case was stood down and returned after lunch, where Mr Zammit returned with a new bail address proposal - one where Edwards had previously been bailed to on December 6.
Mr Radford was concerned that Edwards would not be able to get an appropriate amount of supervision at the new address, as the other primary occupant would be working a night shift, from 10pm to 8am.
There were also concerns Edwards had been staying at his partner's address on his previous bail term, potentially breaching the conditions of his previous bail order.
"I doubt imposing strict (bail) conditions could sufficiently lower the risk of reoffending," Mr Radford said.
Edwards was denied bail.
He will reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on February 13.
