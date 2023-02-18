The Western Bulldogs will tune up for the coming season with three days in Ballarat as part of the AFL Community Camp program.
The club will be in town from February 23 to 25, where the team will hold a formal captain's run on February 24, and fans will be treated to an intra-club match the following day.
The intra-club fixture is the first of two formal pre-season matches the club will play before the season begins.
Following the camp in Ballarat, the team will return to Melbourne for a final warm up game against North Melbourne on March 4.
Since 2017, the Bulldogs have committed to playing at least two AFL matches per season in Ballarat.
In 2022 the club had mixed success at Mars Stadium with a one point loss to Adelaide, and victory over Gold Coast.
The Bulldogs start their season against Melbourne on Saturday, March 18, and will play two games at Ballarat's Mars Stadium, against Adelaide in round 10 and Greater Western Sydney in round 20.
The community camp will help build on the club's existing ties in the region, including well-established programs Sons of the West and sister offering Daughters of the West, a youth leadership project, children's literacy focused Bulldogs Read and a new Indigenous youth initiative.
This year the Community Camp is returning for in-person events for the first time in two years due to COVID.
Thursday, February 23
City Oval, 4.30pm-5.30pm.
Friday, February 24
Mars Stadium, 9.30am-10am.
INTRACLUB MATCH
Saturday, February 25
Mars Stadium, Gate 1 opens 10.30am.
