Western Bulldogs to play 2023 AFL preseason match in Ballarat

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 1 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 6:00pm
Western Bulldogs players huddle during their round 6 match against Adelaide last year. Photo by Luke Hemer

The Western Bulldogs will tune up for the coming season with three days in Ballarat as part of the AFL Community Camp program.

