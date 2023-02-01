The Courier
Headspace Ballarat looking for passionate youth mental health advocates

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 2 2023 - 5:00am
Headspace chief executive officer Jason Trethowan and Headspace Ballarat's Andy Penny catch up with Headspace youth national and Ballarat reference group member Holly Ellis in the Camp Street base re-opening last year. Picture by Adam Trafford

HAVING a voice and feeling genuinely heard in an organisation helping Ballarat youth is important to Xander Doyle.

