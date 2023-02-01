HAVING a voice and feeling genuinely heard in an organisation helping Ballarat youth is important to Xander Doyle.
The 19-year-old has been experiencing firsthand the impact passionate youth can make in shaping mental health services and awareness for Headspace Ballarat as part of the organisation's youth reference group.
This has included the chance to speak up and ask questions in meetings with the consortium behind Headspace Ballarat, led by Ballarat Community Health but including key mental health leaders from across the city.
Headspace Ballarat has put out the call for more volunteers to join the youth reference group this year. Xander said anyone who fits the age bracket, 15 to 25 years, and who was passionate about mental health to consider it.
"Everyone needs to have a say - there are lots of different groups of young people and everyone deserves to be heard," Xander said. "It's for anyone who is interested in community and growing community as well."
Xander joined the Headspace Ballarat youth reference group about three years ago after he saw notifications at his school. He had been interested in a career in mental health and thought volunteering with Headspace would be a good way to build skills.
Mental health was a concept Xander said he had always been conscious about, especially becoming aware of his own struggles. He has been keen to always try and be proactive in promoting good mental health.
"It pushed me to learning about it...Everyone does struggle a little in their own way," Xander said.
Joining the youth reference group has allowed Xander a chance to train in mental health first aid and explore more diversity and cultural awareness in the community, such as helping to run a Headspace Ballarat booth for NAIDOC Week, which celebrated Indigenous cultures.
Xander said he felt a sense of community for young people was "not incredible strong" in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.
He said helping to develop a joint partnership between the youth reference group and the region's Centre for Multicultural Youth helped cultivate a greater sense of community in diverse cultures and to help address mental health in communities where there might not be strong awareness.
A key responsibility of the youth reference group last year was input into the redevelopment of Headspace Ballarat's Camp Street base. This included co-designing spaces to best meet Ballarat youth needs, right down to helping pick out the furniture.
While Xander is preparing to start a short tertiary course in audio engineering, he was still keen to keep exploring mental health career pathways.
Headspace Ballarat community engagement officer Andy Penny said being part of the group was a great learning experience while also offering valuable lived experience in youth mental health policy direction.
Youth reference group member terms are for 12 months with a time commitment of four hours per month, including fortnightly meetings. Participants take part in training about Headspace, mental health and community engagement and advocate for youth mental health accessibility and diversity.
Applications are open until February 20. Apply: headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/ballarat/ or email info@headspaceballarat.org.au.
