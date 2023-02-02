A $20 million manufacturing upgrade has cemented the legacy of a homegrown Ballarat business as a leading innovator and employer for the region.
On Thursday, Haymes Paint welcomed their new manufacturing plant at their Mitchell Park warehouse.
Haymes Paint chief executive Rod Walton said the facility would not only help double their manufacturing processes but would also aid in increasing job opportunities for the city.
"We have brought in the latest technology from overseas in making paint that will enable us to make paint in only a third of the time of what we would normally make paint, " Mr Walton said.
"Over a 12 month period, that can make 150 times more than the major two pieces of manufacturing equipment we actually have in the manufacturing footprint.
"There's been over 50 jobs created to support this building project and now we're looking at the expansion of our manufacturing facility which will enable us to support the future growth (of Haymes Paint) over the next 10 plus years."
For Ballarat man and longtime employee Jeff Billman, who now works as a quality control technician for Haymes Paint, he described the improvements as "magnificent".
"Compared to what we used to do in the old days, down at Scott Parade, we used to make paint in ball mills, they used to have porcelain balls in them, and then we used to load them up and run them and it was very, very loud," Mr Billman said.
"Now technology's just taken over and it's amazing."
Mr Walton said the manufacturing upgrades which are part of the company's $40 million broader investment plan have also gone towards creating a new research and development facility.
He said this addition would reinforce Haymes Paint as a pioneer for state of the art paint creation in Australia.
"So that will ensure that we continue having the brightest and best people here developing the paint," he said.
"Haymes Paint is not only manufactured here (in Ballarat), but actually the technology is all developed here as well so it will ensure our paint is suited absolutely to Australian conditions."
As for working for the 87-year-old business for 45 years, Mr Billman said he couldn't be more "proud" of the growth he had witnessed.
He said the ethics demonstrated by the Haymes family was testament to their hard work and perseverance ans is the reason he has stayed with them.
"I've seen the company go through the rough times, the good times and never given up. Everyone works together and they've looked after me," Mr Billman said.
He said as long as he is still "standing up right" he will continue to serves Haymes Paint.
Haymes Paint was established in 1935 and is run by the fourth generation of the Haymes family.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
