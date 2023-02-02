Ballarat residents might see helicopters flying backward and forward across the city and surrounding areas over the next week but it's no cause for alarm.
The flights are part of Powercor's annual powerline inspection completing vegetation inspections.
The Bell Jet Ranger helicopters are fitted with advanced Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to accurately identify the distances of trees to powerlines.
The information is fed back to the vegetation management teams so they can cut trees back from power lines to help avoid future damage and fires.
The flights, which began on Monday and are expected to finish next week, will cover Ballarat, Buninyong, Smythesdale, Daylesford, Clunes, Skipton and surrounding areas.
The annual aerial surveys are a critical part of keeping the network safe and reliable.
"Our work is about reducing the risk of trees and branches coming into contact with powerlines, which can lead to power outages and fires," said Powercor head of vegetation management Chris Heinz.
"By inspecting the entire network every year, we are able to determine where and when we need to cut trees and branches away from powerlines."
Teams assess sites on private and public property to determine what cutting needs to occur.
If trees require cutting on private property, Powercor notifies customers in advance of the work unless it needs to occur immediately due to safety concerns.
Weather permitting, the helicopters fly a survey flight-path at an altitude of just over 300m, capturing enormous amounts of data to accurately image powerlines across the region.
"We're able to use the data from our LiDAR helicopter scans to form a 3D model of the network, which our teams use to identify trees requiring trimming," Mr Heinz said.
"Each year we cut back hundreds of thousands of trees and branches away from powerlines to keep the network safe and reliable.
IN OTHER NEWS
"On any given day, we have more than 300 people managing vegetation to keep our network safe and reliable."
Powercor is responsible for the cutting and removal of trees near its powerlines within the boundaries of private properties and on public land as part of Victoria's requirements set by the state's energy safety regulator.
It has more than 70,000km of powerlines and about 570,000 powerline spans through central, northern and western Victoria, including across hazardous bushfire risk areas.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.