Powercor aerial vegetation surveys see helicopters criss-crossing Ballarat skies

By Michelle Smith
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 12:30pm
The Powercor helicopter surveys vegetation at Smythes Creek.

Ballarat residents might see helicopters flying backward and forward across the city and surrounding areas over the next week but it's no cause for alarm.

Local News

