The news that Australia's 800-m running sensation, Peter Bol has tested positive for the banned substance - Erythropoietin (EPO) has shocked the Australian sporting community.
His story starting as a Sudanese immigrant to represent Australia and achieve a phenomenal 4th in the 800-metres at the Tokyo Olympics has inspired many budding athletes and wowed fans around the country.
As it stands, Bol is awaiting the results of a second sample (sample B) from the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA), to confirm the results of the first sample (A), so is still presumed to be innocent.
If the B sample confirms the first (A) sample, however then most likely Bol will be banned from running competition for 4 years and will face a loss in reputation and sponsorship dollars.
So, what is EPO and why is at an issue if athletes take it?
EPO is a naturally occurring hormone released from the kidneys into the blood. It travels to the bone marrow to stimulate the growth of new red blood cells. Red blood cells transport oxygen to all of our tissues, including muscles during exercise.
Our kidneys constantly produce EPO to ensure red blood cell number stability in our body. EPO increases when the bloods oxygen content/pressure falls (hypoxia).
The upside of increased secretion of EPO is an increase in red blood cell number. Patients suffering medical conditions that cause hypoxia or anaemia may be treated with injections of artificial laboratory manufactured EPO, which is made using recombinant DNA technology.
To manufacture this type of EPO, often hamster ovary cells are transfected with the human EPO gene to enhance the cell's genetic capability to make more red blood cells.
The cells are then bioengineered a little more to act as vector (essentially a harmless virus) that is injected into a person. The vector targets the kidneys DNA to manufacture more EPO.
The person consequently produces more red blood cells and capability to transport oxygen.
Improvement in oxygen delivery to the body will enhance endurance performance. Studies have shown administration of EPO can increase the maximum oxygen uptake potential of people.
With this knowledge, many unscrupulous athletes and coaches have resorted to augmenting naturally produced "endogenous" EPO with artificial lab-manufactured EPO.
This additional EPO increases red blood cell count and oxygen carrying capacity. While studies generally show a performance enhancing effect of EPO, anecdotal evidence suggest very powerful effects. Famously, Tyler Hamilton, the Tour de France cyclist and Lance Armstrong whistle-blower, described cycling while using EPO like "riding a motorbike".
This difference between the small lab effects and the apparent large real-world effects is probably due to the dose and duration of the use of EPO.
Administration of laboratory manufactured EPO is deemed illegal by all sports that fall under the World Anti-doping Authority.
Administration of artificial EPO provides an unfair performance advantage and furthermore carries significant health risks.
Increasing red blood cell number thickens the blood and elevates the risk of blood clots. An endurance athlete competing on hot day will invariably thicken their blood through fluid loss via sweat.
Thick blood before exercise combined with artificial EPO further exacerbates the risk of blood clots.
Despite these dangers, the use of EPO has been widespread in endurance sports, most notably in cycling. Historical reports of cyclists waking every 2-3 hours during the night to ride on an indoor trainer, to stop thickened blood clotting during sleep, are common.
Lance Armstrong is probably the most famous athlete to have been found guilty of injecting EPO and was stripped of all his seven Tour de France titles.
Alarmingly, during Armstrong's trial, many rivals admitted to using EPO and spoke of the "EPO culture" in elite endurance sports.
While Injection of EPO is illegal, EPO naturally increases after a few days' exposure to altitudes over 2000 metres.
This adaptation helps compensate for the reduced oxygen pressure and delivery to our tissues as the altitude gets higher.
Therefore, many athletes engage in altitude training. However, its effectiveness is controversial. It appears while the practice may improve the athletes red blood cell number, any benefits may be offset by the fact training intensity is reduced when less oxygen is available.
Because of the difficulty of enhancing performance via altitude training, some athletes and coaches have instead turned to EPO to ensure the beneficial hypoxia-like training effects, without having to diminish training intensity.
Striving to win medals creates immense pressure on athletes to push barriers, and it is incredibly tempting for athletes to seek out new substances and strategies to gain the competitive edge.
A substance or strategy that provides a performance edge is called an "ergogenic aid".
Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the athlete to know what ergogenic aids are allowed under Anti-Doping Authorities.
Athletes competing in elite competitions are routinely tested for illicit substances. At virtually any-time of the day a drug tester from the Australian Sports Anti-doping authority (or any other country's doping authority, if in that country) may approach an athlete to provide a blood or urine samples (A and B samples).
WADA provide an extensive list of prohibited substances and practices that all athletes should be familiar with.
The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) also have a great website that athletes can refer to gauge the appropriateness of an ergogenic aid.
Athletes need to consider is it safe, effective and permitted. From these guiding principles the AIS have devised 4 categories (A, B, C, D).
Ergogenic aids, sports foods, medical supplements classified in category A are safe in appropriate doses, have high scientific evidence of being beneficial and are permitted for use.
Ergogenic aids in Category D (including EPO), are banned or at high risk of contamination with substances that could lead to a positive doping test.
Clearly substances in this category are not to be ever used by athletes.
Brendan O'Brien (PhD) is an Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology at Federation University Australia and an advocate of physical activity for health.
Ryan Worn (PhD) is a lecturer in the Exercise Science Discipline at Federation University and a cycling tragic.
