It was a good weekend to be a visiting side in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant, with all away teams leaving round 15 as winners.
Creswick's incredible streak continued as the now-seventh-placed side claimed another impressive scalp in top-four bound BMS.
The 75 (14) to 71 (4) triumph is Creswick's fourth-consecutive win, although the run has been left a little too late with finals off the cards.
The loss for BMS saw it slip from second to fourth on the ladder as Sebastopol and Ballarat both recorded wins on Saturday.
Sebastopol won three rinks in its 86-64 victory over Mt Xavier which saw it rise into third place, while Ballarat spoiled Learmonth's 150th anniversary celebrations with a 89 (16) to 59 (2) win.
The results mean just six points separate second to fourth on the ladder, with fifth-placed Webbcona just six points outside the top four as well.
Webbcona's 85 (16) to 60 (2) triumph over Linton keeps it in the hunt for a finals spot and sets up a mouth-watering, elimination-final-like clash against BMS in round 16.
The ladder-leaders in Victoria continued its winnings ways against last-placed Buninyong, taking all four rinks in a 94-63 win.
With three rounds remaining, Victoria has officially clinched the minor premiership.
Webbcona and Mt Xavier are the only two sides outside the top four with a realistic chance of sneaking into finals, with the two sides also going head-to-head in the last round of the season.
After 15 rounds, there is still plenty left to play out across the final three.
Stewart Williams, Ray Wilson, Martin Drinkwater, Brendan Williams 12 lt Ross Brown, Alistair Van der Ploeg, Greg Blackburn, Matthew Collins 22
Sydney Walters, James Steven Fraser, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington 21 d Brett Collins, Ross Boag, Wayne Pattie, Todd Blackburn 11
Malcom Worthy, Eugene Grigg, Stan Meale, Craig Grenfell 14 lt Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 32
Glenn Landers, Danny Pridham, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Williams 13 lt Chris Steenhuis, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur, Zachary Stewart 20
David Schreenan, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 26 d Robert Ohlsen, Greg Peel, Gerry Flapper, Michael Booth 16
Stephen Byron, Travis Preston, Lindsay Trounce, David Berry 14 lt Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Harley Taylor-Irwin, Alan Annear 19
Adam McLean, Keith Urch, Graeme Inglis, Michael Storey 13 lt Dean Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Steve Pope, Geoff Antonio 23
David Andrews, Daniel Vagg, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 18 d Bill Booth, John Matusik, Dusty Taylor-Irwin, Travis Hedger 17
Timothy Griffin, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross, Ross Powell 21 d Paul Ryan, Colin Johnson, Grant Bourke, Tony Wood 11
Addy Ryan, Ron Verlin, David Ryan, David Kelly 6 lt Matthew Cornish, Robert Sidebottom, Corey Fothergill, Wes Lennecke 32
William Rowe, Chris Powell, Brendan Pym, Craig Findlay 15 lt Rhiannon Williams, Mark Fothergill, Nathaniel Campbell, Luke Whitehead 25
Jake Mullane, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 17 lt John Cameron, Dale McGregor, Greg Stewart, Taylor Stewart 21
Darryl Boyd, Neil Dart, Frank Duggan, Kevin McKeegan 11 lt Noel Sutherland, Craig Meade, Tim Beacham, Ian Warner 22
Robert Storey, Joshua Sargent, Paul Forrest, Phillip McGrath 25 d Kevin Lynch, Darren Meade, Rob Baker, Will Matthews 12
Pat Moran, Jack McDonald, Daryl Lamb, Ray Bellingham 13 lt Gary Sheppard, Neil Morris, Alan Jones, Murray Gannon 30
Malcolm Sargent, John Duggan, Stacey Forrest, Chris McDonald 15 lt Fred Reus, Ian Hedger, John Garvin, Paul Lovell 22
Ian McGregor, Kevin Lee, Norman Hand, Peter Aldred 15 lt Donna Leeson, Stephen Britt, Craig Ford, Haig Varcoe 25
Ethan Simpson, Yvonne Clark, Ian Voigt, Keith Chapman 10 lt Kevin Coad, Marc Oswin, Wayne Lynch, Shaun Clark 24
Terrance Jordan, John Nunn, Brian Wilcock, Wayne Morgan 19 lt Paul Tudorovic, Shaun O'Loughlin, Barry Clark, Brenton Coad 21
Brian Johnson, Stephen Falconer, Tim Simpson, Graeme Simpson 19 lt David Leeson, Debbie Gorin, Sunni Haynes, Noel Verlinden 24
VICTORIA 223 points, +365 score diff; BALLARAT 160, +166; SEBASTOPOL 155, +52; BMS 154, +90; Webbcona 148, -10; Mt Xavier 134, -129; Creswick 113, -85; Linton 107, -149; Learmonth 83, -122; Buninyong 73, -178
