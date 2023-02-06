Rock and country music fans should grab tickets to the very first Pyrenees Hideout Festival before they sell out.
Featuring popular acts, including Daryl Braithwaite - known for his chart topping single The Horses - ARIA award-winning Kasey Chamber, and Golden Guitar champion Travis Collins, as well as Joe Camilleri and many more, the day has already piqued the interest of many with steady ticket sales.
Regional acts such as Ballarat's Freya Josephine Hollick and Marcus Cassells from the BAHA Collective are also set to perform.
Pyrenees Hideout Festival event manager Loretta Agius said the creation of the showcase was motivated by the need to serve the greater western region.
"We've been running events in the Pyrenees for over 20 years. We love the community out there and really wanted to do something for them and we also knew that there isn't a lot specifically tailored to them as well, that's accessible within the region," Ms Agius said.
"So we saw a need for it and decided to go ahead and do it."
In addition to the stellar artists, there will also be a dedicated children's area with activities including face painting, arts and craft magic shows and hoola hoop workshops.
For those with a interest in timeless vehicles their will be a display packed with classic and muscle cars. Eager wine enthusiasts will also have the chance to sample some of the best Pyrenees wine offerings.
Ms Agius said while she will be busy on the day coordinating everything to plan she is most looking forward to seeing participants embracing the power of music.
"As an event manager it is a really great feeling to see people out there having fun, enjoying themselves and being with their friends and family," she said.
There will be shuttle buses available from Ballarat, Daylesford, Maryborough, Stawell and Avoca to attend the festival.
It will be held at the Goldfields Recreation Reserve, Beaufort from midday on February 11. For more information visit pyreneesshideout.com.au
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
