According to Grampians Health's Clinical Services Plan, released in 2022, he new ED will have 68 points of care including more triage, three extra ambulance triage bays, six resuscitation bays, a pediatric unit of six beds, a sexual assault unit, and five points of care for a new mental health, alcohol and other drug crisis hub which will later be expanded to 12, compared to the current ED's 42 points of care comprising 30 cubicles and 12 short stay beds.