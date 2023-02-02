Friday's national cabinet meeting will discuss the "logjams" facing hospital emergency departments around Australia as a new report highlights how EDs are struggling to meet demand.
A plan to overhaul the healthcare system will go before the nation's leaders this week with states and territories pushing for the Commonwealth to pick up more of the bill.
An Australian Medical Assocation report "paints a worsening picture of emergency department and essential (elective) surgery performance," according to AMA president Professor Steve Robson.
Ballarat was the worst performing ED in regional Victoria in 2020-21 as it faced COVID-19, increasing demand, workforce shortages, exhaustion, hospital beds unavailable when needed, and increased acuity of cases.
The Australian public hospitals in logjam report, based on Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data, found only three of 201 public hospital emergency departments in Australia delivered care within recommended time frames - down from 15 hospitals three years ago.
Ballarat Base Hospital treated all category one resuscitation patients immediately, only 37 per cent of category two emergency patients were treated within the recommended 10 minutes, and 32 per cent of category three urgent patients were seen within 30 minutes.
Forty-six per cent of less urgent category four patients, and 78 per cent of category five, were seen within their recommended times of one and two hours respectively.
The $541.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment will see a new emergency department built with a capacity almost two-thirds larger than the current ED.
According to Grampians Health's Clinical Services Plan, released in 2022, he new ED will have 68 points of care including more triage, three extra ambulance triage bays, six resuscitation bays, a pediatric unit of six beds, a sexual assault unit, and five points of care for a new mental health, alcohol and other drug crisis hub which will later be expanded to 12, compared to the current ED's 42 points of care comprising 30 cubicles and 12 short stay beds.
The challenges facing healthcare in Ballarat were felt across the nation. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's My Hospitals report revealed Australians made 8.79 million trips to EDs last year at a rate of 339 per 1000 population. At that rate Ballarat would have expected just under 39,000 ED contacts but in the 12 months from October 2021 to September 2022 it recorded 48,251.
Professor Robson also called for a new national health plan and for the federal government to increase its share of hospital funding from 45 to 50 per cent. and for new measures to tackle the backlog of elective surgeries, saying the waiting list will top half a million by July.
