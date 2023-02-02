The Courier
Ballarat's The Eastern holding a competition for studio recording

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 3 2023 - 5:00am
The Eastern Recording Project coordinator Jackson Cass (left) with owner Matt Stone. Picture by Adam Trafford

A new music program will provide four budding artists with the unique opportunity to record their original work free of charge.

