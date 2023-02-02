A new music program will provide four budding artists with the unique opportunity to record their original work free of charge.
The Eastern Recording Project (TERP) will be located within iconic Ballarat music venue The Eastern, when the venue is not hosting live gigs.
Program coordinator, musician Jackson Cass, said the idea was a way of boosting the Ballarat music scene after a dip during COVID, and as a way to provide musicians with a more sustainable recording platform.
"The project came about as we identified there were a few obstacles in the local music scene, and one of them being the accessibility of recording studios, and the recording time, but also just inaccessible rates of everything being run locally," he said.
Following the conclusion of TERP, Mr Cass plans to continue producing music at The Eastern to provide musicians with a sustainable way of producing their work.
"We'll be able to do it at accessible rates after that (the competition). So, somewhere around the cost, if you were to play one or two gigs, you would have enough money to actually go and do a recording at The Eastern using local engineers and producers as well," he said.
The City of Ballarat has provided the project with a Creative Inspiration Grant, which has helped fund engineer time, producers and photographers, and Mr Cass, who was trained in audio engineering and sound production at JMC Academy, will be jumping behind the production desk too.
Mr Cass said they hope they receive artists from all genres, ages and backgrounds, and his advice for anyone considering the process was to sign up regardless of their experience level.
"We're not judging it based on genre, or how much experience you've got or anything like that, it'll be based on merit, and who's going to benefit the most from this opportunity," he said.
"And if you do have it, if you've got a demo recording, no matter how rough it is, attach it as well, it doesn't matter if it's just a phone recording, it really does help with the judging process."
Once applications close, judging for the competition will take place in March, with recording set to begin in late March and early April, and will be followed by a final concert.
"In June we'll have a launch party for the final four artists, for them to actually have a gig and play some of that material live as well," said Mr Cass.
TERP will be taking artist submissions via The Eastern's Facebook page until February 28.
