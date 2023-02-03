The Courier
The Old Butcher's Shop Gallery to host Sarah McKenzie's first solo exhibition

By Bryan Hoadley
February 3 2023 - 11:00am
Dr Sarah McKenzie will open an exhibition 'Grow and Flourish' at the Old Butcher's Shop gallery this week.

Ballarat artist and GP, Dr Sarah McKenzie is set to bloom, with her first solo art exhibition at The Old Butcher's Shop Gallery this February.

