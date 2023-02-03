Ballarat artist and GP, Dr Sarah McKenzie is set to bloom, with her first solo art exhibition at The Old Butcher's Shop Gallery this February.
The exhibition, titled Grow and Flourish, showcases Dr McKenzie's distinctly bright colour palette, and features a contrast of native flowers and bright florals.
Dr McKenzie said the goal of the exhibition was to relate this contrast to the ways people experience growth, be that through hardship like native waratahs, or from nurture and care like other floral arrangements.
"The exhibition is to encourage an inward reflection of what contributes to our own flourishing and growth," she said.
The daughter of an art teacher, Dr McKenzie started life as an enthusiastic painter, but it's the other side of her work, as a GP, she has to thank for her flowering artistic career.
A few years ago, she was asked to create a number of works for her practice's waiting room, and since her work has blossomed, but Dr McKenzie said she has no preference between her two professional lives.
"I love both things, so I suppose I work part time in both, art is a passion and we all need to pursue interests and hobbies for our own enjoyment and pleasure, and then share that with others," she said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:"
"There's definitely an art in medicine, and I definitely see the therapeutic benefits in art, and the healing that can come about, both through the process for people in terms of doing it, and also the enjoyment and pleasure that can come from viewing it."
Despite some nerves for her first exhibition, Dr McKenzie said she was looking forward to connecting with people over her work.
"I definitely am really looking forward to being able to enable people to view my art face to face and meet people in that capacity the gallery provides, as opposed to just an online art sale, so I'm hoping it will bring about further opportunities to help develop my skills."
The opening of Dr Sarah McKenzie's exhibition at The Old Butcher's Shop Gallery is Saturday February 4, and will be open until February 26.
In other news for the Ballarat art community, The Ballarat International Photo Biennial has revealed the dates and theme for this years 10th anniversary event.
The festival premise will be 'The Real Thing', and will run from August 26 to October 22 this year.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.