Nurses are receiving specialised training to work in a new intensive care unit, further enhancing care for Ballarat patients.
As part of St John of God Ballarat Hospital's major redevelopment, a new 10-bed intensive care unit/critical care unit will be built.
It will future-proof an additional five ICU/CCU beds.
In 2022, generous donations from the Ballarat community funded two scholarships for caregivers working in the hospital's ICU to complete postgraduate studies in advanced nursing and critical care.
St John of God Foundation philanthropy manager Bec Takle said the studies the nurses undertook would further enhance care for patients in Ballarat.
She said the foundation continued to seek support to fund more important nursing scholarships.
"The St John of God Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the hospital, and works with compassionate donors and caregivers in Ballarat to support the hospital and transform both individual patient experiences and community health outcomes," Ms Takle said.
"The foundation is continuing to seek support for caregiver scholarships so that we can continue offering life changing educational opportunities to our Ballarat caregivers."
The foundation's latest project, to redevelop the hospital's Glavin Garden into a healing and sensory garden, was launched on Thursday with an appeal for community support.
The gardens, including the St John of God Ballarat Hospital garden, were very important to the Sisters of St John of God and were representative of their healing mission.
The new healing and sensory garden will benefit patients, families and caregivers.
"Gardens have been linked to improved health and wellbeing, with many therapeutic benefits for patients of all ages. With community support, the garden will be able to provide tranquil spaces for patients and families to retreat and explore the various sensory elements, including herbs and florals," Ms Takle said.
"We hope to engage a local artist to design a mural that will help to create a truly distinctive space, highlighting the very unique character of our hospital and the community of Ballarat."
READ MORE:
Concept designs for the garden are under way, with an overall vision of what it will look like once completed. Ms Takle said the funding goal was dependent of the community support received.
"We hope to deliver all elements of this very special project that will benefit our entire hospital - our patients, families and our caregivers," she said.
St John of God Ballarat Hospital's $56 million expansion will see the Central Sterile Supply Department, theatre staff rooms and change rooms completed in the first half of 2023.
The structure for the Medical Services Building will be completed in the second half of 2023. The redevelopment is scheduled to be finished by mid-2024.
St John of God Ballarat Hospital is a not-for-profit organisation and all revenue goes back into supporting the communities it serves.
For more information or to make a philanthropic gift for the foundation's two projects, contact Bec Takle via 0498 464 298 or Bec.Takle@sjog.org.au
