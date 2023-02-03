A debut goal has settled the nerves for Danielle Steer as her debut professional season ramps up.
The Canadian striker found the back of the net in Western United's 5-0 rout over Canberra United last weekend in what was only her fourth senior game since joining the club from the University of British Columbia at the start of the year.
"Getting that first goal, especially quite early on in my time here, I feel a lot more comfortable and a lot more settled on the field," Steer said.
"I think it also showed my coaches and teammates that they can trust me when I'm on the field.
"That's something I worry about sometimes when you're a new player. You're not really sure how to play with other people; the relationships aren't there.
"But, getting that goal, I think, showed a lot of my teammates as well as opposition teams that I can be someone who is clinical in the box."
Steer dominated in Canada, notching a combined 71 goals and assists across five years with the University of British Columbia to break the previous Canada West conference record of 65.
The 23-year-old wanted to explore international opportunities and was excited by the prospect of the A-League, with no professional league in Canada.
Steer's mother was born and raised in Sydney and is the niece of four-time Olympic gold medallist Dawn Fraser.
"Coming to Australia and just being overseas, in general, was sort of my plan. I always envisioned myself playing professionally," Steer said. "The A-League definitely challenges me on a more technical level. There is more pressure to do well and be efficient and effective in your game."
Saturday's clash will be one of Steer's first few in front of a home crowd. United last played a game in Victoria over three weeks ago.
"We're excited. We've been on the road the past couple of weeks and catching flights every weekend, " she said.
"It was great (to visit Ballarat earlier in the year). I think we all had a lot of fun. I'd obviously never heard of Ballarat before."
"Soccer and being with Western United gives you so many opportunities you wouldn't normally think of doing and it's really fun when you get to do with your friends and close teammates."
