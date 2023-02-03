Western United's two upcoming matches in Ballarat can go a long way to it winning the premiership in its inaugural A-League Women season, vice-captain Hillary Beall believes.
United sits on top of the table heading into three matches within seven days, starting with Saturday afternoon's meeting with Perth Glory.
"Obviously, we're in a great spot halfway through the season. For the group, we know this week is going to be tough," Beall told The Courier.
"With the international break coming up, it's going to be full throttle going into the three games. I think we just need to get through this next week, and then we can have two weeks off to get ourselves sorted and regroup.
"Three games in one week isn't always ideal, but we're just focusing on one game at a time. It's not going to take just 16 players but the whole squad."
Beall is in the midst of her first senior professional season, having joined United on a season-long loan from Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League in her native America.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper has staked her reputation as one of the competition's leading custodians, keeping five clean sheets and conceding only seven goals from her 10 games to date.
"Being able to have had the start (to the season) like we've had is kind of surreal, but it adds to our confidence that we're doing is right," Beall said.
"We might sometimes think that we're not ready for it, but if you just instil a sense of confidence in yourself and in others, then people can feed off it."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
