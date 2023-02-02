Calculator reveals what screen time is stealing from our kids

Education experts KIS Academics' screen time calculator has identified how much students could achieve by swapping screen time for study, exercise or work. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Teenagers who spend five hours a day on social media miss out on completing up to 18 practice exams per week or sleeping an extra five hours a night, new data has revealed.

Education experts KIS Academics' screen time calculator has identified how much students could achieve by swapping screen time for study, exercise or work.

According to KIS Academics' findings, spending an average of 35 hours a week on social media could prevent students from reading up to four books or learning 350 words of a new language per week.

Along with increasing their productivity, students could drastically improve their mental health by reducing their screen time, according to the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS).

As reported by the AIFS, excessive screen time can have negative effects on young people aged 5-17 years, including behavioural problems, anxiety, hyperactivity and low self-esteem.

Meanwhile, a study published by BMC Public Health found that screen time could also have detrimental effects on aspects of physical health, like weight gain and neck and back pain.

Out of 268 school-aged children surveyed by BMC, more than half showed that there was a correlation between screen time and obesity (50.6 per cent), as well as sight-related issues (59.2 per cent).

As for what teenagers could choose to invest time in instead of social media, KIS Academics' findings showed that spending five hours less per day on devices could lead to earning an additional $1400 per week.

Beyond earning money, psychologist Dr Barbara Greenberg told SheKnows that having a job can have several other benefits for a teenager, including increased self-esteem.

"I have seen self-confidence and self-esteem increase as a result of being a good worker and earning money," said Greenberg.

Entrepreneur JJ Ramberg concurred, saying: "having a job can give our kids a sense of independence and confidence that can carry through other parts of their lives" (via SheKnows).

Along with improved self-confidence, Greenberg also contended that having a part-time job can help students to increase their financial knowledge.

"There is no better way to learn about money than by learning that you need to earn it," she said.

"According to the T. Rowe Price Parents Kids and Money Survey, parents who talk with their kids once a week about money are more likely to have kids who say they are smart about money," Ramberg added.